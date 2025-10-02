Government shutdown affecting tourists in Baltimore

They came here to learn about Baltimore and United States history but instead were met with a closed door and an unexpected lesson in U.S. government.

The government shutdown is leaving many people scrambling, from federal workers to tourists.

Wednesday, Ian and Lina Calder showed up to Fort McHenry all the way from England as part of their travels to historic U.S. battlefields.

"Fort McHenry was part of that history that we've been hearing about already at various battlefields, so we wanted to come and look around the place," Ian said.

But their hopes were quickly shot down because of the government shutdown.

"The gates were closed; we couldn't get in," Linda exclaimed.

Fort McHenry was closed.

The National Park Service says national parks remain as accessible as possible during the federal government shutdown.

However, some services may be limited or unavailable.

"We're a bit shocked and upset. We saw the flag in Washington, and we wanted to come to Fort McHenry to tie off some of the history we've been investigating while we've been here," she said.

It's something the Calders have never experienced in the UK.

"It's totally foreign. There's fair debate [in the UK], but generally whichever party that's in power tends to work in the benefit of all, so yeah, we never have shutdowns of governments or national facilities like this."

The closure was also news to a man visiting from Texas.

"I come over here, I find something that's says it's open and it's a time to go see something, and then the government just comes in and shuts it down. Yeah, it's absolute disappointment," he told WMAR 2 News.

Even though you can't visit Fort McHenry, Baltimore still has so much history to offer.

Visit Baltimore Interim President and CEO Kireem Swinton sent a statement saying,

“Baltimore is a destination with infinite opportunities for exploration—from world-class museums and historic landmarks to dynamic galleries, theaters, and an award-winning culinary scene. As one of the cities that built America, you can experience our history not only through iconic sites but also by walking our neighborhoods, supporting local businesses, and connecting with the people who call Baltimore home. That’s one of the things that makes Charm City so vibrant and special."

There are many historical sites in Baltimore that are still open to tour, like the Star-Spangled Banner Flag House, the first Washington Monument, the Reginald F. Lewis Museum of African American History & Culture, and more.

