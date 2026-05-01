Gov. Moore breaks ground on Sparrows Point Container Terminal

BALTIMORE — Governor Wes Moore joined Tradepoint Atlantic to break ground on the Sparrows Point Container Terminal on Friday.

Developers say the container terminal will create more than 8,000 jobs and expand handling capacity at the Port of Baltimore by 70%.

“Progress doesn’t just happen, progress is made to happen,” said Gov. Moore. “From our response to the Key Bridge collapse two years ago to the recovery that continues to this day, Team Maryland and our federal partners are showing what it looks like to deliver progress through partnership."

Once completed in 2030, the terminal will elevate Baltimore from the sixth to the third largest container port on the Eastern Seaboard.

The site will handle about 1 million containers annually and generate about $1.5 billion in economic activity for the state.