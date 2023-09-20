Gaping hole in BPD parking garage forces closure as “conditions worse”

BALTIMORE — The parking garage at the Baltimore Police Department headquarters is closed after a concrete slab of the decking surface failed creating a hole approximately 1 foot wide and 3 feet long.

The incident happened on the fourth parking garage level on August 24 around 11 p.m.

According to an inspection report obtained by WMAR-2 News Mallory Sofastaii, this incident “does not represent a new structural concern.”

The Department of General Services found that conditions at the garage are continuing to worsen and use of the garage levels would represent “a degree of risk to the safety of people or property from localized failures. If the vehicles are allowed to drive within the garage, the same risk exists to both vehicle and passengers. If pedestrians are allowed to walk within the garage, there is a risk to their safety.”

The DGS engineering team does not have structural concerns about the overall stability of the garage, however, "potential for localized failures exists throughout the garage and could increase in the levels below."

They recommend the garage stay closed with no unauthorized access until permanent structural repairs are complete.

Sofastaii asked DGS when the repairs are expected to be completed and when they first became aware of issues at the garage. She’s waiting to hear back.

Sofastaii was also contacted by public safety professionals who are concerned with the lack of parking available to employees. Around 225 cars park in the garage on a normal day, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

In an email, Baltimore Police spokeswoman Lindsey Eldridge wrote:

“City Inspectors and DGS personnel have been on site with engineers and BPD facilities personnel to assess the garage flooring. Out of an abundance of caution, the garage has been closed until further notice. BPD has located alternative parking for all vehicles using the garage and police operations have not been impacted. DGS is working with their engineering team to develop a solution.”

This story will be updated with additional information as it becomes available.