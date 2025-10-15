Funeral arrangements announced for Captain Dee-Fense, attendees encouraged to wear purple

BALTIMORE — He was a staple at M&T Bank Stadium. Ravens fans recognized him immediately by his captain hat and the large D cutout he carried with a piece of white picket fence. He had probably taken thousands of selfies with fans through the years,

But Ravens fans will no longer see this beloved figure at games. Earlier this month, Wes Henson, better known as Captain Dee-Fense, died.

Rather than mourn the loss, his family and friends want to celebrate his life. His funeral service next week will be open to the public and livestreamed.

March Funeral Home in Randallstown is holding the service. There will be two visitations at different March Funeral Home locations. The first will be on October 21 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at March Funeral Home in West Baltimore. The second visitation is on October 22 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the March Funeral Home location in Randallstown.

The wake is scheduled for October 23 at 10 a.m. at the Randallstown location, followed by a celebration of life, which will be livestreamed, at 11 a.m. He will be buried at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery.

Henson's family is encouraging everyone to celebrate his legacy by wearing purple.

A vigil was held last week on Ravens Walk for fans to gather and share memories.

Henson, who served 24 years in the Navy doing intelligence work, has been with the Ravens since the franchise's inception. His look started with just camo pants and a sign that read "Defense." According to the Ravens, when a little girl long ago at Memorial Stadium asked him if he was "the captain of the defense," Captain Dee-Fense was born.

Henson was also part of ESPN's inaugural class of Hall of Fans in 2012. Beyond Ravens games, Captain Dee-Fense went to charity events, spoke at schools, visited hospitals, and even made private appearances at weddings, birthday parties, and funerals. He never made a dime from any of these events.