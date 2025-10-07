Ravens Flock mourns the loss of super fan Captain DeeFense

BALTIMORE — If you're a true Ravens fan then you've probably heard of Captain DeeFense.

Wes Henson was the epitome of a super fan, leading the Ravens Flock since the team's inception.

On Tuesday, Charm City learned of Henson's death.

Decked out in purple camouflage fatigues, with a Navy Captain style Ravens cap, Henson was best known for carrying around a large D cutout with a piece of white picket fence, all of which became synonymous with M&T Bank Stadium's fan base.

Social media tributes poured in following the sad news, with some calling Henson a legend, who was always so kind and generous to others.

There was no word on a cause of death.

WMAR-2 News offers our condolences to Mr. Henson's family and friends.