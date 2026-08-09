BALTIMORE — Friends and family of Maurice Daniels gathered to demand justice after Baltimore police shot and killed him during a traffic stop in northwest Baltimore over the July 4th weekend.

Friends and family demand justice for Maurice Daniels Friends and family demand justice for Maurice Daniels

Daniels was shot and killed after a car chase following an armed carjacking.

Body camera footage shows him initially holding his hands up before dropping one to reach for something.

Police opened fire.

Officers determined he was reaching for a replica BB gun.

Police commissioner Richard Worley says more than 70 shots were fired.

His friend spoke to us at the vigil.

All officers involved remain on administrative leave as the investigation continues.