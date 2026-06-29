Free food, diapers, and essential resources available at Park Heights Academy this summer

BALTIMORE — Free food is available at Park Heights Academy this summer.

Free food and essential resources available at Park Heights Academy this summer Free food and essential resources available at Park Heights Academy this summer

Catherine's Family and Youth Services hosted its monthly free food distribution today.

Giving families access to essential food and housing resources as prices continue to rise.

Resources included baby essentials such as diapers and formula, something co-founder and executive director Valarie Matthews says there is a growing need for.

"It's expensive, and folks are truly having to make the choice of, can I buy formula, or should I pay my BG&E bill because it's summertime, the kids are in the house, we need AC? You know, folks literally have to make a choice about things that are a necessity," says Matthews.

The event also included summer produce, information booths, and newly donated feminine hygiene products courtesy of a Baltimore sorority.

The organization will host summer-pop UPS every Monday in July to help those in need.