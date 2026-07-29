Four major restaurant chains coming to Reisterstown Road Plaza

BALTIMORE — Construction continues at Reisterstown Road Plaza as the 64-year-old shopping center prepares to welcome four new restaurants.

Tide Realty Company announced in May that Chipotle, Five Guys, Quickway, and Jersey Mike's will open locations at the plaza.

Chipotle will occupy a 2,519-square-foot space and will feature a Chipotlane drive-thru pickup lane.

Officials broke ground on the multi-tenant site as part of an ongoing revitalization project.

Tide Realty Capital

The restaurants will be located adjacent to Applebee's at the plaza.

"This project represents far more than the addition of new restaurants — it is another meaningful investment in the future of this community," said Aaron Loeb, President of Tide Realty Capital. "Nationally recognized brands like Chipotle, Five Guys, Quickway, and Jersey Mike's are among the growing list of retailers recognizing the Plaza as the central community hub for Northwest Baltimore and capitalizing on the momentum behind our revitalization efforts. These tenants will expand dining options for residents and local employees while driving additional retail traffic to support long-term economic growth for the surrounding area."

Tide Realty Capital began the first phase of the plaza's revitalization project in January 2025, recently opening a Goodwill store this month.

The Baltimore-based real estate investment and advisory firm says construction of the multi-tenant site is expected to be completed by the end of 2026, with the restaurants planning to open shortly after.