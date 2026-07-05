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Four-alarm warehouse fire among multiple blazes in Baltimore over holiday weekend

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Baltimore City Fire Department
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Posted

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City firefighters were busy this Fourth of July weekend battling multiple fires in the region, including a four-alarm fire in Curtis Bay.

Fire crews were dispatched to the 1600 block of Filbert Street for the blaze.

At the scene, firefighters observed that the Sherwin-Williams warehouse was engulfed in flames.

Fire officials say the incident was quickly classified as a working fire and then elevated to a fourth alarm.

At this time, there are no reports of injuries.

This incident was one of two fires that occurred during the holiday weekend.

Firefighters also battled a two-alarm fire in the 2600 block of Boston Street.

WMAR-2 News is working to gather additional information.

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