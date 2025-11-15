Fort McHenry reopens after longest government shutdown in U.S. history ends

BALTIMORE — After being closed for well over a month, Fort McHenry has finally reopened.

People jumped at the chance to learn a bit of Baltimore history.

For 43 days this lock stayed firm on the gates at Fort McHenry during the government shutdown.

But Friday, the historic site finally reopened.

Taz Fidaali is visiting Baltimore for work and chose to come to Fort McHenry for the first time calling it an amazing experience.

"I was part of the pulling up the flag. For me, it was a wonderful experience, what amazing timing for me," Fidaali said, "I was not born here but I came to the U.S. and this is my country."

Seeing all the park has to offer, he shook his head at the fact that it was inaccessible for so long because of the shutdown.

"That's unbelievable. I mean, it's not the right thing to do. People are affected, people have a living for this kind of stuff."

Johnny Petrosky and his family are visiting from Texas, and took their time to learn about Baltimore history on Friday.

"It's nice that they finally opened up for the Americans and taxpayers to enjoy them again," Petosky said.

Some people worry that government shut downs will be used as a political tactic moving forward.

"I think it's absurd and I wish some of our congress folks would grow up and would be more pragmatic and think about the American people when they're making decision instead of wasting everybody's time personally, both sides Democrat and Republican."

The National Park Service's website says no interpretive programming was available on Friday.

But the park will reopen fully, including all scheduled programming on Saturday.