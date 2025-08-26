Fort McHenry channel closing to recover hatch from coal ship that exploded

BALTIMORE — The U.S. Coast Guard will close the Fort McHenry Federal Channel to help with recovery efforts for the W-Sapphire.

There will a safety zone established on Wednesday, August 27, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to help recover a hatch cover from the Sapphire.

The Sapphire, a coal ship, had an explosion on board on August 18.

All 23 people aboard the carrier were accounted for and uninjured.

The ship was outbound from the Baltimore Harbor and just south of Fort Carroll when the explosion occurred.