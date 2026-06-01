Former ECI lieutenant sentenced to 33 months for conspiring to delete assault video

BALTIMORE — 41-year-old, Jermaine Sturgis, a former lieutenant at Eastern Correctional Institution (ECI) in Westover, Maryland, was sentenced to 33 months in prison and one year of supervised release for conspiracy to obstruct an investigation into a assault of an inmate.

According to the US Department of Justice, Sturgis conspired with other correctional officers to delete a video showing a fellow officer unlawfully assaulting an inmate. The video also shows the inmate’s injuries and other evidence of force against the inmate had been unlawful.

Sturgis would also make false statements to state and federal investigators.

"This defendant obstructed a lawful investigation by helping conceal the truth about a violent assault. Our system depends on public officials carrying out their duties honestly and lawfully. Unfortunately, Mr. Sturgis failed to comply with this mandate, so now he must pay the price,” said U.S. Attorney Kelly O. Hayes for the District of Maryland. “Our office remains committed to prosecuting any individual who engages in such an abuse of trust. No one is above the law.”

Authorities say, four former ECI correctional officers plead guilty for their involvement.

Samuel Warren was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison for assaulting the inmate and obstruction of justice.

Neil Daubach was sentenced to 12 months and 1 day in federal prison for witness tampering and obstruction of justice.

David Quillen was sentenced to two years of probation with six months home detention for conspiracy and obstruction of justice, and Daric Evans was sentenced to two years of probation with three months home detention for conspiracy.