Former Baltimore City Schools employee found guilty of sexually abusing minor, faces 55 years in prison

BALTIMORE — A former Baltimore City Schools employee was found guilty of two counts of sexual abuse of a minor on Wednesday, the State's Attorney's Office announced.

Mustafa Pitts now faces up to 55 years in prison.

On February 2, 2024, Officers responded to a home in North Baltimore and found the victim and her mother.

READ MORE: BCPSS employee on administrative leave amid juvenile rape allegations

The mother told police that Pitts sexually assaulted her underage daughter that morning between 8:30 a.m. and 10:00 a.m.

According to officials, the victim stated that Pitts had told her to come to his room and take her clothes off before assaulting her.

She explained that Pitts had been assaulting her for the past five years.

Pitts was later arrested and the family was brought in by police for forensic interviews.

The victim's brother told police during an interview that he heard Pitts call the victim into his room.

Moments later, he said he heard "sounds of sex" coming from the room.

While shopping later that day, he asked her what happened in which she replied, 'what do you think?' He told her that she must tell her mother or he would.

The victim disclosed to police at the time that Pitts began touching her inappropriately when she was in the fourth grade.

As she was entering into the fifth grade, the inappropriate behavior escalated.

She also told police that Pitts had been assaulting her regularly for a two-week span prior to the police arriving that morning.

Prior to his arrest, Pitts was a math teacher at The Reach! Partnership Schools, part of the Baltimore City Public Schools system.

“This case represents one of the most devastating breaches of trust imaginable—the exploitation and abuse of a child,” said State’s Attorney Ivan Bates. “My office will always seek justice and advocate for the most vulnerable victims in Baltimore. I am grateful to the jury for holding this heinous perpetrator accountable, and commend ASA Gilbert for her tireless work in securing justice for the victim and their family.”

Pitts' sentencing date is set for October 16, 2025.