BCPSS employee on administrative leave amid juvenile rape allegations

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore City Public Schools employee is on administrative leave following allegations of sexually assaulting a juvenile.

The assaults were brought to light the morning of February 2.

According to charging documents, officers went to a house in North Baltimore and found the victim and her mother.

The mother told them the suspect, Mustafa Pitts, sexually assaulted her daughter.

The victim explained that Pitts had been assaulting her for the past five years, beginning in the fifth grade.

Pitts, who was at the home, was arrested and taken in for questioning. Police also took the rest of the family in to conduct forensic interviews.

During an interview with the victim's brother, he told police that he heard Pitts call for the victim to come into his room.

A few minutes later, he said he heard 'sounds of sex' coming from the room.

While shopping later that day, he asked her what happened in which she replied, 'what do you think?' He told her that she must tell her mother or he would.

The victim disclosed to police that Pitts began touching her inappropriately when she was in the fourth grade.

As she was entering into the fifth grade, the inappropriate behavior escalated.

She also told police that Pitts had been assaulting her regularly for a two-week span prior to the police arriving that morning.

Charging documents say that the assaults happened at two different locations.

Pitts has been a math teacher at The Reach! Partnership Schools, part of the Baltimore City Public School system.

Following his arrest, City Schools released this statement:

City Schools will monitor the criminal proceedings closely. As we navigate the complexities of today's world, rest assured that City Schools remains steadfast in our commitment to protecting the welfare of our students and staff. Together, we will continue to prioritize safety as a fundamental pillar of our educational mission.

Baltimore City Public Schools

Pitts is charged with second-degree rape, third-degree sexual offense, and knowingly displaying pornography to a minor.