4MyCiTy sees 581 new participants as SNAP benefits end and government shutdown impacts grow

BALTIMORE — Baltimore nonprofit 4MyCiTy is bracing for impact as more people sign up for their food program as the clock winds down on SNAP benefits.

Troy McPherson with 4MyCiTy has seen the number of people coming into the nonprofits' doors increase exponentially since the government shut down.

"From the beginning of the month to now we've had 581 new participants sign up," McPherson said. "As far as federal government workers, we've seen people from schools, postal service; there are a few that come through from the federal aspect of things."

He expects the number of people signing up to receive free produce from them to increase even more with SNAP benefits ending on November 1st.

"We have been seeing an influx of families feeling the pinch, and we're trying to help facilitate that."

Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown is joining a coalition of 22 other attorneys general and three governors suing the Trump Administration, specifically the Department of Agriculture (USDA) and its secretary, for the suspension of SNAP benefits.

McPherson said it's not just one demographic of people needing food assistance.

"We have young people in their early twenties up to people in their sixties and a couple in their seventies."

SNAP benefits ending is expected to take an especially hard toll on the elderly population.

According to the Maryland Department of Aging, over 121,000 adults age 62 and older rely on SNAP benefits each month.

The department says a lack of access to nutritious food and resulting food insecurity directly lead to poor health outcomes.

McPherson told WMAR 2 News that these issues couldn't come at a worse time, as the holiday season is right around the corner.

"We're just gonna do our best with our partners to help facilitate. It's also Thanksgiving, so we're going to do our best to try and keep up with the demand."

Head here for more information on food assistance and other resources available as SNAP ends.