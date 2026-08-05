Florida Sheriff blasts Baltimore as 'train wreck' for allegedly offering no help in capturing wanted pastor

BALTIMORE — A Florida pastor is in custody for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old boy he met online.

Before being arrested on July 29 at Orlando airport, police learned that Timothy Chaneyfield had been in Baltimore for a funeral.

During an August 4 press conference announcing Chaneyfield's arrest Polk County, Florida Sheriff Grady Judd blasted Maryland law enforcement accusing them of offering no help in capturing him.

"We were so worried about this, we actually tried to catch him while he was in Baltimore because we didn't even want him wandering the streets of Baltimore, what all is he up to there...of course when we were able to find that he should have been in the airport, the Baltimore Police Department gave us zero assistance," said Judd. " But I guess we shouldn't expect anymore from that. the place is a train wreck."

WMAR-2 News has reached out to Baltimore and MDTA Police on whether they were even aware of Chaneyfield's presence in the City.

It's unclear which specific State agency Judd's office actually requested help from, because airport law enforcement operations are normally handled by MDTA, however Judd in his remarks didn't name them or any airport in particular.

Meanwhile, Florida detectives have since learned that Chaneyfield is HIV positive, yet failed to notify the child victim and other sex partners.

Investigators now suspect there could be other victims who've yet to come forward.

Chaneyfield is currently being held in Florida on $350,000 bond.

Anyone knowing of inappropriate contact with Chaneyfield can call the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-298-6200.

Police say he is the pastor at St. James United American Free Will Baptist Church in Winter Haven, Florida while also serving as chaplain for Compassionate Care Hospice.