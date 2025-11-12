Firefighters battle 4-alarm fire in Canton area

BALTIMORE — Firefighters are on the scene of 4-alarm fire in Southeast Baltimore.

The blaze is in the 2300 block of S. Newkirk Street.

People are asked to avoid the area.

There's no word on any injuries or the cause of the fire at this time.

This is the third major fire in the Baltimore area since Friday.

On Friday, a large warehouse fire in Remington displaced 23 people. Officials say two businesses in the warehouse — a woodworking company and a toy distributor — were impacted by the fire.

RELATED: 23 people displaced following four-alarm fire in North Baltimore

Two days later, a historic building known as the "castle" went up in flames in Hampden.

RELATED: 3-alarm fire at old Northern District Police station has been contained

The fire was contained to the top floor.

This story will continue to be updated.