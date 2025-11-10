3-alarm fire at old Northern District Police station has been contained

UPDATE:

According to the Baltimore Fire Department, the fire has been contained.

Previous Update:

According to City Councilwoman Odette Ramos, the building that is on fire is the historic old Northern District Police station. Ramos also says everyone made it out safely.

We are on scene for this fire tonight at the Castle on Keswick road. Everyone made it out safely. This was the old Northern District Police station and recently offices. It is an historic building. pic.twitter.com/3FnZlrGxzU — Odette Ramos (@odetteramos) November 10, 2025

Amornrat Hedden Active 3-alarm fire at old Northern District Police station in Hampden

Original Article:

There is an active 3-alarm fire in the 3300 block of Keswick Rd in Hampden.

Baltimore Fire is on the scene trying to contain the flames.

Authorities say to avoid the area.

Updates will be provided as new information becomes available.