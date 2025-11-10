Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
3-alarm fire at old Northern District Police station has been contained

<b>Odette Ramos</b>
UPDATE:

According to the Baltimore Fire Department, the fire has been contained.

Previous Update:

According to City Councilwoman Odette Ramos, the building that is on fire is the historic old Northern District Police station. Ramos also says everyone made it out safely.

Original Article:

There is an active 3-alarm fire in the 3300 block of Keswick Rd in Hampden.

Baltimore Fire is on the scene trying to contain the flames.

Authorities say to avoid the area.

Updates will be provided as new information becomes available.

