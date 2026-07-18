Firefighters battle blaze at vacant West Baltimore home

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore City Fire Department battled a vacant house fire in West Baltimore on Friday night.

Firefighters responded to the home in the 1300 block of West North Avenue after reports of the blaze just after 7 p.m.

At the scene, fire crews discovered flames showing from the first, second, and third floors of the three-story structure.

Fire crews initiated exterior operations and successfully brought the flames under control.

Officials report no injuries occurred, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.