Fire forces popular family-owned Baltimore restaurant to close until further notice

BALTIMORE — A Sunday evening fire has forced a popular family-owned Baltimore restaurant to close down until further notice.

WMAR-2 News reporter Blair Sabol spoke with Chef Ben Lefenfeld, one of the owners at La Cuchara, about the incident.

Flames broke out while the restaurant was serving dinner around 5:30pm.

The fire reportedly originated in the kitchen's venting system.

Customers and staff were evacuated, luckily without any injury.

Fire crews had the situation under control within half-an-hour.

Lefenfeld said damage assessments are ongoing.

"There's been an outpouring of support for the community," he told us.

Lefenfeld operates La Cuchara with his brother Jack and wife Amy.

They've been ranked among the best local restaurants by a variety of publications such as Opentable and Food & Wine.

The restaurant currently sits in the Meadow Mill building on Clipper Mill Road around the Woodberry community.

Originally constructed in 1877, the building was remodeled into a restaurant in 2015.

