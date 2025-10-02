Film festival in Station North Arts District, rapidly growing in Maryland and beyond

BALTIMORE — The New/Next Film Festival is back—and it’s bigger and bolder than ever. Now in its third year, the growing celebration of independent cinema continues to draw in diverse voices and audiences from Maryland, around the country and across the globe.

Filmmaker Jamyla Eunique Krempel has been attending since its inception and says each year has raised the bar.

Julia Golonka New/Next Film Fest 2024

“I love this festival,” Krempel shared. “I've been here every year since it started, and I am just always blown away by the programming—bold, creative, innovative films. This year is proof the word is spreading.”And the numbers back her up.

“We have over 350 filmmakers traveling in from out of town this year,” said Emma Hannaway, Associate Film Producer for the festival. “That’s up by 100 from last year. We’ve got people coming from Baltimore, New York, L.A.—even Portugal.”So what’s the secret to the festival’s rapid growth?

“We're building a community here,” Hannaway explained. “We want this to be a space where people come in, talk about the movies they're seeing, and meet new people.”

Julia Golonka New/Next Fest 2024

Highlighting Homegrown Talent

At the heart of this creative surge is local creators, like filmmaker Jamyla Eunique Krempel, whose short film “Dwelling” is debuting at the festival. A blend of horror, comedy, and social commentary, the project was produced with a team of Baltimore-based artists.

WMAR/ Tranise Foster Filmmaker, Jamyla Eunique Kremple

“I've been wanting to be a filmmaker since I was 7 years old,” Krempel said. “But I took different paths—went into journalism, which was a great experience. About a decade ago, I started feeling this energy bubbling up. I knew I had to try.”And she did. “Dwelling” is her first film—and it’s already gaining attention.

Hannah Oneda A behind the scenes preview of Jamyla Kremple's Horror Comedy "Dwelling" making its world premiere at New/Next Film Fest

“It was a lot of hard work,” she said. “But so worth it. And so worth it now that people are actually going to see it.”As her debut hits the screen, Krempel is just as excited to witness the works of fellow filmmakers who she now calls her peers.

Hannah Oneda Jamyla Kremple and her crew on the set of her short film "Dwelling"

“This film festival is such a great representation of Baltimore's creative community—and beyond.”

A Festival That Showcases the Future

Whether you’re a filmmaker, film lover, or simply looking for what’s next in bold storytelling, the New/Next Film Festival is quickly becoming the place to be.

The screenings begin Thursday October 2nd and run through Sunday, October 5th. Click HERE for more information.