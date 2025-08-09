BALTIMORE — Every scoop at Moo Moo Cows comes with a sprinkle of community.

"We get little children that come in here, they love the name Moo Moo Cows so they come in and they're dancing around saying "Moo Moo Cows, Moo Moo Cows." It's just a happy place," said co-owner William Runnebaum

That's why owners and husbands William Runnebaum and Bill Mangham don't understand the reason behind what happened early Friday morning.

The shop's surveillance cameras captured two people smashing their windows with rocks.

Owners of Moo Moo Cows in Fed Hill speak out following the shop being vandalized Federal Hill ice cream shop vandalized twice in two weeks

It's the exact same thing that happened a week before.

"It's deflating, it's disheartening, it's tormenting," Runnebaum said.

"I just feel like it was targeted, and I don't know why. When something like this happens, you start questioning a lot of things. It's a little bit deflating but I feel like we have a lot of people that love our shops so we want to get reopened as soon as possible," Mangham told WMAR-2 News.

Police say officers responded around 10 in the morning.

Will told us the cost of replacing the windows twice will add up to around $10,000.

Friday, the community sent them a lot of love as they each found out about what happened.

Repeat customer, Emily King said one of her favorite things about the shop is Will and Bill.

"The two of them are amazing and really have a beautiful space for everybody in the community here in South Baltimore," she said.

There's no official motive from police regarding the vandalism, but Emily has a theory.

"They proudly display their pride inside and out of their establishments. Unfortunately we live in a day and age where that kind of hate and discrimination is sometimes rewarded if not just ok."

Will tearfully told WMAR-2 News that it's not only them who this crime affects.

"It's the employee that's here who's trying to earn enough money to get an electric bike so that he doesn't have to ride the bus to come down here to scoop ice cream and we hate it for him."

They plan to reopen the shop on Saturday and keep the surveillance cameras rolling moving forward.

If you recognize the people in these videos, reach out to Baltimore City Police.