Federal authorities announce a major takedown targeting a drug trafficking operation in North Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Federal authorities announced a major takedown targeting a drug trafficking operation in North Baltimore.

Authorities take down drug trafficking operation in North Baltimore Authorities take down drug trafficking operation in North Baltimore

Five people are now facing federal charges. They are accused of selling heroin, fentanyl and crack cocaine on Sheridan Avenue near Loyola University.

Investigators said the case spanned months, using confidential informants and controlled buys to build it.

Authorities said multiple search warrants led to the arrests and the capture of drugs and guns.

Three other people face local charges for illegal gun possession and drug distribution.

"So hopefully with these arrests we can prosecute these individuals and give that community. Some stabilization and some peace," an official said.

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