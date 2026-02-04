February 2026 Tracker: Baltimore murders and shootings

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City wrapped the year 2025 with 133 homicides, down 61 from 2024.

In January 2026, there were 10 recorded homicides and 26 non-fatal shootings.

Since September 2020, WMAR-2 News has tracked daily murders and shootings in the city each month.

Here is February 2026:

2/4 - 8:07am: A 36-year-old man walked into an area hospital after being shot in the shin. His injuries are considered non-life threatening.

2/4 - 8:48am: Two people, an unidentified man and woman, were found shot to death in the 2600 block of Edgecombe Circle.