Fatal hit-and-run in West Baltimore under investigation

Jose Luis Magana/AP
Yellow crime tape blocks off an area near a mall parking area where two Baltimore city police officers were shot and a suspect was killed as a U.S. Marshals’ task force served a warrant, Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Baltimore, Md. The police officers were taken to the University of Maryland Medical Center with injuries that aren’t thought to be life-threatening, county police spokeswoman Joy Stewart said.( (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
BALTIMORE — A man is dead after a hit-and-run in West Baltimore.

On January 4, an officer was on patrol in the 1200 block of West North Avenue when he was told that a man had been struck by a car.

Police say they found a 48-year-old man suffering from multiple abrasions to the head and body.

He was taken to a hospital where he remained in critical condition.

The man, later identified as Philip Jones, died three days later.

Investigation determined that the incident was not accidental and that a homicide had occurred.

Jones' death becomes the third homicide of the year.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

