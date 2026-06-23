Fat Tuesday celebrates grand opening in Fells Point

BALTIMORE — A New Orleans-themed restaurant celebrated its grand opening in Fells Point Tuesday.

Fat Tuesday, the restaurant best known for its frozen daiquris, opened its Baltimore location on 718 S. Broadway Street.

To celebrate the opening, Fat Tuesday announced a giveaway of free shots to the first 100 guests.

Fat Tuesday started with a singular location in New Orleans in 1984 has now grown to 90 locations.

"Expect frozen drinks, great music, summer vibes and the party Baltimore has been waiting for," the restaurant said in an Instagram post.