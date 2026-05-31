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Family and community gather for 4th annual Donnell's Day to honor Donnell Rochester

4th annual Donnell's Day honors man killed in Baltimore police encounter
KJ Simpson
4th annual Donnell's Day honors man killed in Baltimore police encounter
4th annual Donnell's Day honors man killed in Baltimore police encounter
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BALTIMORE — Four years after the death of Donnell Rochester during an encounter with Baltimore police, family, friends, and community members gathered Saturday to honor his life.

4th annual Donnell's Day honors man killed in Baltimore police encounter

4th annual Donnell's Day honors man killed in Baltimore police encounter

The fourth annual Donnell's Day event offered free food, community resources, and information about services including housing, health care, and HIV testing.

Rochester's mother, Danielle Brown, says the event is about giving back to the community while continuing to keep her son's memory alive.

"You know, it's sad that he's no longer here," says Danielle Brown, Rochester's mother.

"But me being his mother, I will always keep his memory alive and continue to fight for accountability and justice on my son's behalf."

Brown says organizers also had to move part of the event inside the church after a dispute with police over whether a permit was needed.

The event continued as planned.

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