Families' grievances remain over firefighters' deaths

BALTIMORE — A memorial park now sits on the site of the burning building on Stricker Street, which collapsed killing three firefighters almost four years ago, ultimately leading police to arrest 57-year-old James Barnett last week for allegedly setting the fire.

“This team processed every inch of the multi-building fire scene searching for the even smallest clue that caused the fire,” said ATF Asst. Special Agent in Charge Jon Earle.



Investigators say they conducted hundreds of interviews, screened hundreds of hours of video and performed more than a thousand scientific tests to make sure they got it right, and through their attorney, the victims’ families acknowledged their effort.

“We just wanted to express our appreciation to the Baltimore City Police Department, the State’s Attorney’s Office Homicide Division and the ATF for their continued support and their continued pursuit,” said Daniel Miller.



But in a statement following the arrest, those same families expressed their disappointment with the city for prompting them to file suit while ignoring a report that found violations of national safety standards, as well as the city’s own internal operating procedures.

“We are here today to remember our fallen heroes and to do everything in our power to make sure that a tragedy like this will never happen again,” added Miller.

For all of the reforms and procedural changes, which have happened in the department since the tragic fire, we asked the fire chief if this could ever happen again.”



Especially considering what firefighters expected that morning as they rushed to the scene.

“Additional calls reported the same fire indicating that there were children trapped inside the dwelling,” said Baltimore State’s Attorney Ivan Bates.



Calls that can lead to decisive moments where firefighters face risking their own lives to save others.

“People trapped is always a variable that we have to deal with,” said Baltimore Fire Chief James Wallace, “Yes. That definitely… I don’t want to say that will definitely charge us up, and again, we have to make those decisions. We have to make them in a split second and saving lives? Yes, that is a huge variable for us.”