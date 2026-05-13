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Faidley's Seafood holds annual crab derby downtown, keeping pre-Preakness tradition alive in Baltimore

Faidley's holds annual crab derby in downtown Baltimore
Manny Locke Jr.
Faidley's holds annual crab derby in downtown Baltimore
Faidley's holds annual crab derby in downtown Baltimore
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BALTIMORE — A pre-Preakness tradition continues downtown with a race that has nothing to do with horses.

Faidley's holds annual crab derby in downtown Baltimore

Faidley's holds annual crab derby in downtown Baltimore

Faidley's seafood continued its decades-long tradition of holding the annual crab derby.

Local officials and leaders served as crab jockeys and raced their crabs down the track using a small fishing rod and water spray.

While Preakness isn't in Baltimore this year, Faidley's owner says this crab derby is still an important part of race week.

This year the trophy went to downtown partnership president Shelonda Stokes.

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