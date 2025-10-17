Ex-GTTF officer Daniel Hersl dies at 55

BALTIMORE — Daniel Hersl, a former member of the disgraced Gun Trace Task Force (GTTF), has died at 55, court records show.

He was released early from prison in January after being diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer.

In September 2023, doctors estimated that he only had 18 months left to live.

Hersl was among six officers to be sentenced in GTTF.

In February 2018, Hersl was found guilty of conspiracy and robbery after several members of the GTTF were charged with various criminal acts.

He was sentenced to 18 years behind bars.

While he was behind bars, he issued a public apology for his actions.

"I'm truly sorry for the way myself and others that I worked with acted and treated others during OUR time as Police Officers. There are things that I'm very proud of that I have accomplished as a Police Officer in the Baltimore Police

Department but unfortunately those accomplishments are overshadowed by my conduct in the G.T.T.F.

My actions have hurt and affected so many others that put their trust in me and to this day it weighs on my mind." Daniel Hersl

Since his incarceration, Hersl's been named in multiple lawsuits from those alleging to be victims of the GTTF.

As a result, the City has been forced to pay out millions for their actions.

The eight-member team of GTTF operated for three years without fear of being arrested on the streets of Baltimore. They targeted suspected drug dealers, planted evidence, stole their money and drugs, and resold them, keeping hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash for themselves.

They also lied about overtime, all the while receiving commendations from the city.