Ex-BPD officer gets 6 years in prison for assault, sex offense against minor

BALTIMORE — A former Baltimore City Police officer learned his fate Friday, after pleading guilty to first-degree assault and fourth-degree sex offense.

Curlon Edwards was sentenced to 15 years, suspended all but six, for the rape of a 16-year-old girl.

In 2024, Edwards, who was 33 years old at the time, met the victim through a mutual acquaintance. Officials say Edwards and the victim began a sexual relationship that lasted about a year.

RELATED: Baltimore Police officer accused of raping 16-year-old girl

On June 30, 2025, after engaging in sexual conduct, Edwards demanded to see the victim's phone, believing there was infidelity. An argument ensued between Edwards and the victim, which led to him taking her phone as she tried to get it back.

Edwards then placed the victim in a chokehold, causing her to lose consciousness for an unknown amount of time. Officials say the chokehold was forceful enough to leave visible markings on the victim's neck.

After she regained consciousness, Edwards gave his service weapon to the victim and demanded that she shoot him. Fearful and feeling forced, the victim grabbed the gun but did not pull the trigger.

Edwards then took the gun back and attempted to reconcile with the victim. In fear for her life, the victim pretended to reconcile with Edwards and agreed to have sexual intercourse with him again.

Following the second encounter, Edwards drove the victim to Walmart to buy concealer to cover the marks on her neck from the chokehold, then drove her home.

The victim reported the incident to her mother, who immediately called law enforcement.

"Today's guilty plea represents an important step towards justice for the survivor in this case. The harm caused by former Officer Curlon Edwards was profound, and no one—especially someone entrusted with authority—has the right to abuse their position and violate another person," said State's Attorney Ivan Bates. "We hope this outcome affirms the survivor's courage in coming forward and reinforces that our office will stand with victims, pursue accountability, and work to ensure their voices are heard. I commend Chief Steve Trostle for securing this resolution and thank Chief Jennifer McAllister for her support throughout the prosecution, and thank BPD's Internal Affairs and Sex Crimes divisions for their full cooperation throughout."

Along with his sentence, Edwards will be placed on the sex offender registry.