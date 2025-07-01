Baltimore Police officer accused of raping 16-year-old girl

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore Police officer has been charged after allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl.

Curlon Edwards, 34, was charged with rape, first and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and false imprisonment.

According to charging documents, the victim told police that she and the officer were in a relationship.

The two were "dating" for months, but it reached its boiling point on Monday, when Edwards accused her of cheating.

Edwards picked up the victim and they had sex at his apartment. Shortly after, he asked the victim was she seeing anyone else.

She said no, but he took her phone and started looking through it. After asking for her phone back, she slapped Edwards.

Charging documents say Edwards then allegedly strangled the victim multiple times. At one point she lost consciousness.

A short time after, the officer grabbed his gun and gave it to the victim, hoping she would shoot him. He was afraid she was going to "tell people what happened," charging documents say.

After the victim calmed him down, he told her he wanted to have sex again. She said yes hoping to end the situation.

The two then drove around and got food. When she got home, she told her parents what happened.

Edwards was later detained and admitted to the "relationship" with the 16-year-old.

He told officers he gave the gun to the victim as a test. He wanted her to shoot him because "he deserved it."