Earl Richardson Library at Morgan State evacuated due to potential bomb threat

BALTIMORE — Morgan State University announced it has evacuated the Earl Richardson Library due to an email threat indicating a "potential explosive device" in the building.

"At this time, the building has been evacuated and access is temporarily restricted," university officials said in an email.

Officers are actively inspecting each floor of the library officials say.

This news comes after a similar threat was called in at Towson University.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Morgan State University Police at 443-885-3103.