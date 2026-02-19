DOT dials up a ‘Pothole Blitz’ on Baltimore City roads

BALTIMORE — Baltimore's Department of Transportation said it launched a "pothole blitz" to address the hundreds of road craters on city streets, as the effects of a massive January winter storm linger.

The department is dividing the city into 'sectors' to respond faster and better track service requests.

"On Monday we began with roughly 952 service requests for potholes, since then we've filled about 1,474 potholes," said Brandon Buckner, deputy director of Baltimore City DOT.

Buckner encouraged folks in the city to report potholes to 311, "To be our eyes and ears."

🚧 Baltimore, We’ve Heard You — And We Understand! 🚧



After the recent snow, some of our streets need repairs — and we’re taking action. pic.twitter.com/LRK25Kd7X8 — Baltimore City DOT (@BmoreCityDOT) February 19, 2026

Crews were working Thursday afternoon on Fulton Avenue, one of many locations in the repair campaign. Requests for service came through on Northern Parkway, Fayette St, Orleans St and elsewhere on Thursday.

For drivers like Dwayne Saunders, a DoorDash delivery driver, the road conditions have become a daily challenge.

"It's a lot of potholes in the city, a whole lot," Saunders said. "It's very, very hard to drive. Your car actually gets messed up every day."

The pothole problem has intensified following recent extreme weather events that created freeze-thaw cycles, causing existing road damage to worsen and new craters to form.

The DOT is encouraging residents to report potholes through the city's 311 system. On Thursday morning, for example, Cold Spring Lane near Morgan State University appeared on the app as a problem area.

"It's something I think we were prepared for, especially, we've experienced extreme weather events before," Buckner added.