Dog shot dead by police after attacking women in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore police officer fatally shot a dog Friday evening after it attacked two women and their pet in West Baltimore, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 7:27 p.m. in the 1200 block of West Franklin Street when an officer encountered two loose dogs chasing two women and their dog, according to police.

While one dog fled the scene, the other continued attacking the women and their dog. The officer initially deployed a taser in an attempt to stop the aggressive dog, but the device proved ineffective.

As the dog continued its attack, the officer discharged their firearm, fatally striking the animal.

Animal Control officers were notified and collected the deceased dog's remains. The attacked dog received medical treatment, though the extent of its injuries was not immediately disclosed.

The incident remains under investigation by the Baltimore Police Department's Special Investigations Response Team. Animal Control is still searching for the dog that fled the scene.