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Disney On Ice brings Spotlight Magic to Baltimore's CFG Bank Arena

Disney On Ice brings Spotlight Magic to Baltimore's CFG Bank Arena
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BALTIMORE — Disney On Ice is back in Baltimore with an all-new production called Spotlight Magic.

The show at CFG Bank Arena features more than 30 Disney characters, never-before-seen performances, and a soundtrack that blends Disney Channel hits with classic Disney songs.

For the first time in Disney On Ice history, Gazelle and Gary De'Snake from Zootopia 2 will appear alongside Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde. Angel from Lilo & Stitch will also make her North American debut, performing above the arena on a sparkling chandelier before reuniting with Stitch on the ice.

The production also includes stories from Beauty and the Beast, Tangled, Toy Story, Moana, and Monsters, Inc., as well as a villain showcase featuring the Evil Queen, Gaston, Maleficent, and Ursula.

The soundtrack includes "Pumpin' Up the Party" from Hannah Montana, "A Night to Remember" from High School Musical 3: Senior Year, and "Good to Be Bad" from Descendants 3, alongside classics like "Be Our Guest," "You've Got a Friend in Me," and "I Am Moana."

The show features aerial acrobatics, a chandelier made of 64 glowing light bars, LED technology, and performers riding a moving camera boom that sweeps spotlights across the ice.

Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy, and Goofy host the production.

Guests are encouraged to dress up and walk a red carpet before the show and during intermission.

Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com or at the CFG Bank Arena box office.

A Magical Pass upgrade is also available. It includes premium seats, an early character meet-and-greet starting 45 minutes before showtime, and a collectible lanyard. Adults and children ages 2 and up must each have a Magical Pass ticket to attend. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Show schedule:
- Friday, Oct. 16 — 7 p.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 17 — 10:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m., and 6:30 p.m.
- Sunday, Oct. 18 — 12 p.m. and 4 p.m.

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