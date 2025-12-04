Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
December 2025 Tracker: Baltimore murders and shootings

Michael Seitz
BALTIMORE — Baltimore City wrapped the year 2024 with 201 homicides, down 60 from 2023.

In November 2025, there were 15 recorded homicides and 24 non-fatal shootings.

Since September 2020, WMAR-2 News has tracked daily murders and shootings in the city each month.

Here is December 2025:

12/4 - 12:56am: A 37-year-old woman was shot in the 3500 block of Liberty Heights Avenue. She's expected to survive.

12/3 - 11:37pm: A 34-year-old man was shot to death in the 5900 block of Belair Road.

12/3 - 11:30pm: A 40-year-old man self-checked into the hospital after being shot in the 400 block of N. Glover Street. He's expected to survive.

