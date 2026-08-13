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Darley Park community hosts free back-to-school bash with bookbags and supplies for students

Darley Park community hosts free back-to-school bash with bookbags and supplies
Manny Locke Jr.
Darley Park community hosts free back-to-school bash with bookbags and supplies
Darley Park community hosts free back-to-school bash with bookbags and supplies
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BALTIMORE — The school year is right around the corner, and the Darley Park community is giving back to its students.

Wednesday marked the Darley Park back-to-school bash.

Students and families picked out bookbags and school supplies all for free. 'A strong foundation' hosted the giveaway.

Marcus and Kelly Walker started the foundation in 2024.

Their focus is to reduce vacant homes in the area while also giving back to the community.

Walker says anyone interested in volunteering should reach out to their foundation

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