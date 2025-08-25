Cyberattack disrupts MTA systems; core services remain active but mobility scheduling impacted

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Transit Administration (MTA), along with the Department of Information Technology (DoIT), is investigating a cybersecurity incident which involves unauthorized access to the transit administration's systems.

According to authorities, the threat has been contained and the network has been secured.

At this time, the MTA's core services (Local Bus, Metro Subway, Light Rail, MARC, Mobility, Call-A-Ride, and Commuter Bus) are still active.

The mobility paratransit services are still active, but scheduling new trips or rebooking existing trips are not possible options at this time.

Eligible Mobility riders should consider using Call-a-ride at (www.mtacallaride.org [mtacallaride.org]) or (410) 664-2030.

For urgent medical needs, MTA encourages riders to contact health care providers or emergency services.

Additionally, some MTA service operations and information systems, including real-time information and our call centers, may experience impacts. This means riders will not see notifications about train arrivals or departures at stations.

The MTA insists all riders, including students taking transit for the first day of school, allow extra travel time and arrive early at their pick-up locations.

Third-party cybersecurity experts and law enforcement are assisting the MTA in assessing the scope of this incident. The investigation is ongoing, and this article will be updated as more information becomes available.

