Cuples Tea House and Vinyl Pages set to close at the end of the summer

BALTIMORE — Another Harborplace business is set to close.

Cuples Tea House and Vinyl and Pages will close at the end of the summer the owners announced.

"It is with much thought and reflection that we have made the difficult decision to close Cuples Tea House and Vinyl and Pages at the end of summer 2026," Lynnette and Eric, the owners posted on Instagram.

The business, located in Harborplace, sells books, tea and vinyls. The space would host various activities such as podcast recording, album release parties, book club meetings, game nights and DJ events.

Vinyl and Pages originally launched in 2023, then later expanded to Cuples Tea House to include a connection between tea and music.

"We don't know what the future looks like for us so we're gonna celebrate our wins everyday until the end of the summer," the post said.

The reason for the closure is unclear at this time.