BALTIMORE — The City of Baltimore is continuing to focus on the opioid overdose epidemic, a continuing issue for neighborhoods.

WATCH: Community speaks to Baltimore city officials on opioid deaths Community speaks to Baltimore city officials on opioid deaths

Members of the community were able to give in-person feedback Wednesday night on what they think needs to happen to make their community healthier.

From 2023 to 2024, total overdose deaths went from over 1,000 to just under 800, according to the Maryland Department of Health.

And that number continues to trend down.

But for Baltimore resident Danina Lee, it's hard to see the progress when you're confronted with the problem every day.

"I do see people struggling with drugs, and it's trauma; it's not like they want to be on drugs," Lee said.

It's an issue the city said it's tackling head-on with a five-pillar strategy.

Those five pillars include saving lives with naloxone, increasing access to on-demand treatment, and fighting stigma through education, prevention, and data.

"The plan is based on a citywide needs assessment that was conducted by the Baltimore City Health Department that outlines the needs of the community and where we are in the overdose crisis," said Sara Whaley, Executive Director of Overdose Response for the Mayor's Office.

The city's plan is centered around hearing from the community.

Neighbors attended a listening session on Wednesday with officials in Cherry Hill.

Danina, who runs an inpatient drug treatment facility, told WMAR 2 News that there needs to be more of a focus on how overdose deaths affect the youth.

"I think it's time that the youth gets treatment for drugs. I don't think that we should wait until they get older. I think we should support them while they're young," she said.

Erica Hamlett agreed, saying kids need to be educated on opioid deaths.

"So when you send your kids to Grandma's house for the weekend and they overtake their pain meds, children are not equipped to help save them, and we all know living in Baltimore City, calling 911 is not enough," Hamlett said.

Geri Adams told the city that there needs to be one place people can go to for comprehensive help.

"Shelter by itself does no good; food alone does no good. It's like, how do we set people up for success? If you want these licenses, these are the trainings, these are the avenues, these are the steps," Adams said.

Councilwoman Phylicia Porter told WMAR 2 News what officials will do with the community recommendations.

"In my role as chair of the public health and environment committee, my role is making sure that the residents, what they are saying is actualized within the plan and the council being the accountable party to make sure that we are following this plan and it is community centered," Porter said.

This was one of four community listening sessions the mayor's office will hold.

The next one will be on July 17th at Gethsemane Baptist Church.

