Community mourns the loss of Milford Mill Academy student killed in Southwest Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE — A Milford Mill Academy student has been identified as the victim of a deadly shooting in Southwest Baltimore in July.

Jada Sellers, 17, was critically wounded in a shooting in the 700 block of Lyndhurst Street on July 31.

A spokesperson with Baltimore City Police confirmed to WMAR-2 News that Sellers succumbed to her injuries on Wednesday, Aug. 12.

According to a source, Sellers was entering her senior year at Milford Mill Academy, a community that has sent a wave of love and support to family and loved ones.

"The loss of a young person can have a significant impact on students, staff, families and friends. We recognize that this news may be especially difficult for those who knew the student personally, as well as for classmates, teammates, friends and others who may be grieving," said Milford Mill Academy Principal Tryalah Shipman in a letter to the Milford Mill Academy community.

"MMA Athletics extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Jada Sellers. Words cannot express our feelings during this unimaginable time! Please keep her family in your thoughts and prayers," the Milford Mill Athletics posted on Instagram.

Police have not released any suspect information at this time and say the investigation into Sellers' murder remains active and ongoing.

"Please keep the student's family, friends and loved ones in your thoughts during this difficult time. We will continue to share information with our school community as appropriate," Principal Shipman said.

Principal Shipman's full letter can be read below: