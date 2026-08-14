Community mourns the loss of Milford Mill Academy student killed in Southwest Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE — A Milford Mill Academy student has been identified as the victim of a deadly shooting in Southwest Baltimore in July.
Jada Sellers, 17, was critically wounded in a shooting in the 700 block of Lyndhurst Street on July 31.
A spokesperson with Baltimore City Police confirmed to WMAR-2 News that Sellers succumbed to her injuries on Wednesday, Aug. 12.
According to a source, Sellers was entering her senior year at Milford Mill Academy, a community that has sent a wave of love and support to family and loved ones.
"The loss of a young person can have a significant impact on students, staff, families and friends. We recognize that this news may be especially difficult for those who knew the student personally, as well as for classmates, teammates, friends and others who may be grieving," said Milford Mill Academy Principal Tryalah Shipman in a letter to the Milford Mill Academy community.
"MMA Athletics extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Jada Sellers. Words cannot express our feelings during this unimaginable time! Please keep her family in your thoughts and prayers," the Milford Mill Athletics posted on Instagram.
Police have not released any suspect information at this time and say the investigation into Sellers' murder remains active and ongoing.
"Please keep the student's family, friends and loved ones in your thoughts during this difficult time. We will continue to share information with our school community as appropriate," Principal Shipman said.
Principal Shipman's full letter can be read below:
Dear Miller Family,
It is with great sadness that we share news of the loss of a member of our school community.
Currently, the circumstances surrounding this loss remain under active investigation. Out of respect for the student's family and loved ones, and investigative process, we are unable to provide additional details. We ask that our community refrain from speculation and respect the privacy of those most directly affected.
The loss of a young person can have a significant impact on students, staff, families, and friends. We recognize that this news may be especially difficult for those who knew the student personally, as well as for classmates, teammates, friends, and others who may be grieving.
To our students, please know that it is okay to feel sadness, confusion, anger, numbness, or a range of other emotions in response to this loss. Everyone grieves differently and on their own timeline. We encourage you to lean on the people who care about you and to seek support if you are struggling. Even though school counseling resources are limited during the summer, there are community resources available for anyone who needs immediate support or someone to talk to.
Crisis Resources
If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health emergency or is in immediate danger, call 911 or go to the nearest emergency room.
- Baltimore County Crisis Response System
Phone: 410-931-2214
- First Call for Help (Referrals)
Phone: 410-685-0525 or 211
- Grassroots Crisis Line (Suicide Intervention)
Phone: 410-531-6677
- 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline
Call or text 988
Please keep the student's family, friends, and loved ones in your thoughts during this difficult time. We will continue to share information with our school community as appropriate.
Sincerely,
T. Shipman
Principal
Milford Mill Academy