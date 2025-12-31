Combustible gas buildup caused downtown Baltimore manhole explosion, report finds

BALTIMORE — A newly-released report by the RTI Group LLC, a forensic consultant, has identified the cause of a manhole explosion that occurred in September 2024.

The investigation found that the explosion was caused by "a combination of combustible gases that had been generating in the manhole and connecting duct work for some time prior to the detonation."

The fire then spread through the conduit system to businesses in the area, causing damage and requiring a power outage in downtown Baltimore that lasted several hours.

One firefighter was injured and taken to the hospital, but no civilians were hurt.

With the cause now identified, the RTI Group developed a series of recommendations that will form the basis of an implementation plan led by the Department of Transportation. The department has already installed a pilot monitoring system for detecting gases and high temperatures in the manhole at the center of the Charles Street fire.

"My number one focus is always the safety and protection of our residents," said Mayor Brandon M. Scott. "This issue has existed for years, but this is the first time the City has hired a professional engineering firm to actually develop a comprehensive set of recommendations for preventing these fires in the future. I'm grateful to all of the folks who helped put this report together, and especially to all those who are working to put these recommendations into action."

"DOT's underground conduit division does an amazing job managing this vital asset for the City," said Director Veronica McBeth of the Department of Transportation. "While we all know the many risks associated with our City's aging infrastructure, we will be working with our utility partners to develop a plan to mitigate the threat that these manhole explosions and underground fires pose to our residents."

