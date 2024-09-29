Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Manhole fire causes traffic disruptions in downtown Baltimore

Manhole Fire 300 block N Charles St
WMAR
Manhole Fire 300 block N Charles St
Manhole Fire 300 block N Charles St
Posted
and last updated

BALTIMORE — An underground explosion caused a manhole fire in downtown Baltimore this morning. It happened in the 300 block of N. Charles St. around 5:30am.

Power was turned off to the area and the fire has been put out. Traffic disruptions continue as the fire is investigated.

BCFD says one firefighter was injured and taken to the hospital. No other injuries have been reported.

N. Charles Street is currently shutdown from Lexington St. to Mulberry Street. Saratoga Street is shut down from St. Paul St. to Sharp St.

No time has been given for when the power will be turned back on.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices