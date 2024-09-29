Manhole fire causes traffic disruptions in downtown Baltimore

BALTIMORE — An underground explosion caused a manhole fire in downtown Baltimore this morning. It happened in the 300 block of N. Charles St. around 5:30am.

BFD with BGE personnel on scene Power outage for several Blocks unaware of any injuries at the moment residence without power no traffic signals for blocks @WMAR2News pic.twitter.com/clC3MWdhsU — manny locke (@realmannynation) September 29, 2024

Power was turned off to the area and the fire has been put out. Traffic disruptions continue as the fire is investigated.

BCFD says one firefighter was injured and taken to the hospital. No other injuries have been reported.

N. Charles Street is currently shutdown from Lexington St. to Mulberry Street. Saratoga Street is shut down from St. Paul St. to Sharp St.

No time has been given for when the power will be turned back on.