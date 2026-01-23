City warns the impact of this storm will last well into next week

BALTIMORE, M.d. — Live in Baltimore City? Here's what you need to know in advance of this weekend's storm and next week's cold:



Parking restrictions on snow emergency routes start at Noon on Saturday

Baltimore City's Emergency Operations Center opens at 5 pm Saturday

Rec and Park Centers in the City close at 4 pm on Saturday

Click to watch the full news conference. Baltimore winter storm preps

Baltimore City leaders are preparing city residents for a tough weather week ahead.

Not only do we have the snow, sleet, and freezing rain in the forecast, but today Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott also emphasized that after the storm, the cold continues.

"Stay inside. Once the storm hits, do not drive. If you are at home and wondering who I am talking to, I'm talking to you."

Pre-treating is already happening on major city roads. The brine solution being put down now is designed to prevent snow and ice from sticking. City crews will continue to lay down this brine until the storm starts late Saturday.

"Beginning at Noon on Saturday, phase 2 of the city's snow emergency plan will go into effect. This means that all vehicles traveling on city streets must be equipped with snow tires, all-weather radials, or chains, and parking is restricted on designated snow emergency routes," said Veronica McBeth, Director, Department of Transportation.

Parking restrictions start at Noon on Saturday and continue until further notice.

Baltimore City Fire Chief James Wallace shared important tips for keeping warm and safe inside your home:



Keep space heaters a minimum of 3 feet from a combustible source

Turn space heaters off at night

Do not use an oven to heat your home

Portable kerosene heaters are illegal inside the city of Baltimore

All city leaders took a minute to remind everyone to check on their neighbors during this storm. It will be cold and dangerous. If you can keep tabs on one another, we'll all get through it.

City residents are encourage to sign up for BMORE Alert to stay connected with changes this weather brings to Baltimore City.