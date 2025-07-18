City Springs Elementary/Middle school students embrace the future with AI-powered summer program

BALTIMORE — A brand-new summer program has been changing the way students learn inside the classroom by incorporating artificial intelligence.

30 students from City Springs Elementary Middle School have been taking time out of their summer vacation to learn new skills and engage in individualized learning with the power of AI.

Rhonda Richetta, principal of the school, says it's exciting to have her students engage in something new.

"We should not be resisting it; we should be embracing it and finding out more about how it can help us achieve our goals in education," says Principal Richetta.

The Future Think Edge Summer Program, located inside La Chow, includes new software which provides each student with a personalized digital teaching assistant that not only helps them solve problems, but the program learns how each student takes in information.

"It's much needed, like the AI program, which basically determines where they are at as far as education and what they know, and being able to curtail it to them, each individual, is what we haven't had that in the education system," says Joshua Lay.

The students also had time away from the computers to learn other skills.

In one room, students were learning set design, lighting, audio, camera work, editing, and even production by putting on their own podcast.

"It's been a good experience because it's something for them to actually like utilize within the real world," says Tevin Towns.

Tevin Towns taught the students film production and says he is proud of the growth he has seen in the students during the program.

He says they have even learned important skills that help beyond production.

"From the first week til now, better communication is one, and teamwork is two," says Towns.

In another room, the students got to create their own music with instruction from Joshua Lay.

Both rooms are fueling the students' creativity.

"Kids learned who they were and what talents they had. Before they got here, some of them didn't know if they could sing," says Lay.

Principal Richetta says although this is just a beta program, she has seen a huge change in her students and teachers who were involved.

