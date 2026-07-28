City Schools student among two killed in West Baltimore shooting; investigation ongoing

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore City Public Schools student was among two people killed in a shooting in West Baltimore on July 14, WMAR-2 News has learned.

Dakuan Jamal Johnson, 19, attended Augusta Fells Savage Institute of Visual Arts.

The school made a post honoring Johnson, who would have been a senior this upcoming school year.

"The Augusta Fells community is deeply saddened by this loss. Dakuan's memory will forever remain a part of our school family. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, classmates, and everyone whose life he touched. You will be missed, but never forgotten. Rest peacefully."

Both Johnson and Aiden Houchens were shot and killed in the 2800 block of West Lanvale Street.

RELATED: Baltimore Police seek information connected to double shooting in West Baltimore



West Baltimore crime

Metro Crime Stoppers Double shooting leaves two dead in West Baltimore

Police are looking for anyone with information regarding the shooting,

If you have information, contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.