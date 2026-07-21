Charm City Live returns for 5th year September 5 with Boyz II Men, Case, and more

BALTIMORE — Charm City Live is back for a fifth year with a special announcement.

Charm City Live returns for 5th year September 5 with Boyz II Men and Case Charm City Live returns for 5th year September 5 with Boyz II Men and Case

Mayor Brandon Scott and other city leaders came together today to announce this year's upcoming lineup.

A number of DJs and featured artists will be performing, including Boyz II Men and Case.

The event is held to celebrate the best of Baltimore's music, arts, culture, and community.

The festival will also include a job fair and expanded kid zones with all-day family activities for everyone to enjoy.

The event will be held on September 5th from noon until 9 pm at War Memorial Plaza.