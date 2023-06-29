Alleged Carrolton Ridge serial burglar indicted on 20 counts

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore man has been indicted on 20 counts in relation to a series of burglaries that happened in the Carrolton Ridge neighborhood in January and February of 2022 according to the State's Attorney Ivan Bates.

James Barnett, 54, is indicted on the following charges:



First Degree Burglary (2 counts)

Second Degree Burglary (2 counts)

Fourth Degree Burglary (4 counts)

Attempted First Degree Burglary (2 counts)

Attempted Second Degree Burglary (4 counts)

Attempted Fourth Degree Burglary (2 counts)

Theft (2 counts)

Attempted Theft (2 counts)

On January 24, around 1:18 a.m., Barnett was seen walking in the 1900 block of Ashton Street, attempting to break into vacant rowhomes.

He was only successful breaking into one house and was seen leaving with multiple items in his hands.

According to police, these burglaries were recorded and Barnett was not permitted inside these units.

On February 24, Barnett was seen entering the rear of the 2000 block of Ashton Street pushing a shopping cart.

A witness told law enforcement that no one should be living in the building, but during a search of the building, police found out that wasn't the case.

Officers observed obvious signs that a person was living in the house and the electricity had been illegally hooked up.

Facial recognition software and surveillance video footage led officers to Barnett.