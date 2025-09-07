Casting lines and catching memories: families reel in fun at Oysters, Brews, & Blues

BALTIMORE — Families flocked to the Port Covington Marina on Saturday for oysters, blues, and beers, an event hosted by the Coastal Conservation Association (CCA) of Maryland and the Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF).

The event featured the Rod and Reef fishing tournament, oyster tastings, and live music.

Young anglers were trying to catch 'em all as they were on top of an oyster sanctuary reef, which is home to dozens of fish species, while learning about the Chesapeake.

“Kids of all ages and skill levels will focus on catching as many species of fish as they can,” said David Sikorski, CCA Maryland Executive Director.

“The Rod & Reef Derby at Oysters, Blues & Brews is a fun family activity and a great opportunity for the Baltimore community to learn about the Bay’s important critters and how restored oyster reefs benefit a diverse ecosystem that few ever get to see.”

Oysters themselves are more than meets the plate. They are janitors of the sea, as they naturally clean the harbor.

They can filter up to 50 gallons of water a day. According to CBF, they planted almost 185,000 oysters at Fort Carroll.

"Getting people out here on the water, especially young folks, is teaching them a life skill," says Sikorski.

"Fishing getting by the water it provides tons of benefits beyond just food, but food is number one, right? And having that skill to share with your friends and your family, I always say every little village had those people throughout all of history, and we've lost that connectivity to each other and to our natural resources, and when we can connect people to the bay and they actually can benefit their own lives and their families from it, they take care of it."